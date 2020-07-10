Wadena County Sheriff's Office

July 2

Caller spotted two vehicles sunken in about 7 feet of water. Officer located vehicles in a lake.

Caller reports her four grandchildren are on Blueberry Lake without life jackets.

Caller reports after just replacing her damaged mail box someone destroyed it again. She was advised to install trail cameras. Caller said her grandson was looking into the incident.

A caller reported a large hay shed and 60 bales were on fire. Homeowner said the hay was first cutting, was dry and had been in the shed for 30-40 days.

July 6

Female party found lying next to a car. She had locked herself out and there was an aggressive pit bull inside. Vehicle was unlocked for her.

July 7

An intoxicated male was demanding his mom give him back his gun. Male was given chemical dependency resources. Male was advised that intoxicated people can't possess firearms.

Wadena Police Department

July 2

Reporting party stated neighbor keeps falling asleep and starting his apartment on fire. Neighbor did not need an ambulance or fire department. The male was out of treatment and advised to contact landlord.

A silver van with a teal stripe drove by a woman's home five to six times while she was mowing lawn.

July 3

Vehicle stopped by officer had a driver with no valid driver's license and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle. Driver was cited for marijuana.

A man reported a bear just walked behind his vehicle on Dayton Avenue.

Reporting party discovered a sink hole forming in the area of First Street NE. Officers contacted the street department and placed cones around the hole.

A caller reported suspicious activity of a car running in a driveway for over an hour. Car owner was contacted and said he "wanted to burn the gas out of it."

Staff at Walmart noticed a female panhandler with a gas can. When approached she hurried away but it happened several times. They wanted the police department to be aware.

July 6

A male party would not leave a business. He was behind the counter and would not listen to staff. The man was believed to be homeless.

July 7

A caller reported a male was in her home on First Street SE. She shouted at him and he ran out. Officers checked the residence and were unable to find anyone else. She was advised to call if anything appeared missing.

A car was broken into sometime during the night on Cedar Avenue NE.

July 8

Caller reported a vehicle had T-shirts in place of windows in a vehicle and was concerned about the safety of driving the vehicle.

A caller reported a man urinating in front of them and their kids near the Lunde Auto parking lot. Male said he was not urinating, just messing with the front of his shorts while looking at vehicles. He said they were headed back to Minneapolis after looking at vehicles.

Wadena Police answered 136 calls for service from July 2-9.



