Wadena County Sheriff's Office

June 26

Teenage boys were witnessed being disruptive at a river, throwing rocks and sand at the reporting party. Officer located parties and spoke with them.

A female driver was seen passing several vehicles and speeding near Bluegrass. When pulled over she said she was not from around here and was trying to pay attention to signs. She was cited for speeding.

A male party was arrested after a verbal domestic with his wife in a bar. Male refused to leave and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

June 27

An officer transported a female to another address after she was throwing and breaking things in a residence.

Reporting party said his wife came and took his truck. He was unhappy when he was told that since the two are married, the pickup is considered common property and would not be stolen. Reporting party said "Oh this is going to get interesting, I am going to leave my gun at home tonight," and walked away.

A intoxicated male party was checked on after he was spotted throwing clothes out near a road.

June 28

A motorcycle versus vehicle accident was reported west of Wadena. No injuries were reported.

June 29

Officer was flagged down to investigate bones under a bridge near Vintage Golf Course.

Wadena Police Department

June 27