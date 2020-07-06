Wadena County Sheriff's Office
June 26
- Teenage boys were witnessed being disruptive at a river, throwing rocks and sand at the reporting party. Officer located parties and spoke with them.
- A female driver was seen passing several vehicles and speeding near Bluegrass. When pulled over she said she was not from around here and was trying to pay attention to signs. She was cited for speeding.
- A male party was arrested after a verbal domestic with his wife in a bar. Male refused to leave and was arrested for disorderly conduct.
June 27
- An officer transported a female to another address after she was throwing and breaking things in a residence.
- Reporting party said his wife came and took his truck. He was unhappy when he was told that since the two are married, the pickup is considered common property and would not be stolen. Reporting party said "Oh this is going to get interesting, I am going to leave my gun at home tonight," and walked away.
- A intoxicated male party was checked on after he was spotted throwing clothes out near a road.
June 28
A motorcycle versus vehicle accident was reported west of Wadena. No injuries were reported.
June 29
Officer was flagged down to investigate bones under a bridge near Vintage Golf Course.
Wadena Police Department
June 27
- A reporting party stated a card reader was stolen from their fireworks business. The person knows who took it. An officer spoke with the suspect, who confirmed that he bought fireworks but that the card reader was placed in his bag. Reporting party believes it was unintentional.
- Officer spoke with a male shooting off bottle rockets near Jefferson Street. Fireworks were confiscated and destroyed, no charges.
- Reporting party called to say people are dumping garbage at the Rising Phoenix. Caller was advised to discontinue after hours drop off and to have someone physically taking the donations in order to screen the donations.