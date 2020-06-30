The Wadena Police Department took the following actions June 22-29:

Monday, June 22

Maria Jean Hedlund (24) of Sauk Rapids, was stopped and issued a citation for failing to obey a traffic signal.

Tuesday, June 23

Colby Thomas Knudson (25) of Wadena, as arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, June 25

Joshua Ben Anderson (34) of Perham, was arrested for third degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Anderson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, June 26

Jessica Raelyn Polan (31) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Tina Louise Hurtig (45) of Wadena, was arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance. Hurtig was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, June 28

Janelle Marie Landecker (43) of Pillager, was arrested for second degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Landecker was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 101 calls for service this past week.