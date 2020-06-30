The Wadena Police Department took the following actions June 30 - July 12:
Tuesday, June 30
- Jon Jacob Belker (29) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
- Sharon Lee Sorenson (63) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.
Thursday, July 2
Brittani Elyse Knowlen (21) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for violating the hands free law while driving.
Friday, July 3
- Becky Ann Ascheman (48) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
- Thomas Raymond Kern (21) of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.
- Luella Louise Baldwyn (42) of Perham was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
- Michael Anthony Cayo (56) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Cayo was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Saturday, July 4
John Lawrence Hosch (24) of Stacy, was arrested for domestic assault. Hosch was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Monday, July 6
John Lawrence Hosch (24) of Stacy, was issued a citation for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
Wednesday, July 8
Jeremy Jesus Trinidad (36) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
Thursday, July 9
- Ivy Valmea Mitchell (39) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Mitchell was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Henry Mitchell Jr (78) of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Mitchell was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Sunday, July 12
- Robert Frank Orlando Williamson (36) of Frazee was stopped and arrested for second degree DWI, B-Card Violation, Ignition interlock violation and an open container of alcohol. Williamson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Cody Allen Ellsworth Redfield (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.
The Wadena Police Department answered 236 calls for service and investigated seven motor vehicle crashes the past 2 weeks.