The Wadena Police Department took the following actions June 30 - July 12:

Tuesday, June 30

Jon Jacob Belker (29) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Sharon Lee Sorenson (63) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Thursday, July 2

Brittani Elyse Knowlen (21) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for violating the hands free law while driving.

Friday, July 3

Becky Ann Ascheman (48) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Thomas Raymond Kern (21) of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Luella Louise Baldwyn (42) of Perham was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Michael Anthony Cayo (56) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Cayo was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, July 4

John Lawrence Hosch (24) of Stacy, was arrested for domestic assault. Hosch was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, July 6

John Lawrence Hosch (24) of Stacy, was issued a citation for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

Wednesday, July 8

Jeremy Jesus Trinidad (36) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

Thursday, July 9

Ivy Valmea Mitchell (39) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Mitchell was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Henry Mitchell Jr (78) of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Mitchell was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, July 12

Robert Frank Orlando Williamson (36) of Frazee was stopped and arrested for second degree DWI, B-Card Violation, Ignition interlock violation and an open container of alcohol. Williamson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Cody Allen Ellsworth Redfield (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.

The Wadena Police Department answered 236 calls for service and investigated seven motor vehicle crashes the past 2 weeks.