Wadena County Sheriff's Office

June 18

A report of a male party running around drunk, possibly on drugs, and ramming his vehicle into other vehicles.

June 19

A report of a cow versus car came in with no vehicle occupants found. Two cows were injured but still alive. Driver was later located at his hunting cabin and apologized for not reporting the accident.

June 21

Law enforcement assisted in the arrest of a male at the Eastwood Inn, Wadena.

A vehicle rollover resulted in a driver being injured. Driver crawled to the highway for help.

June 23

Assisted Staples Police Department with a vehicle accident. A vehicle knocked a power pole over.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office reports 117 calls for service from June 18-25.

Wadena Police

June 15

A resident on Greenwood Ave. reported a two-place snowmobile trailer was stolen June 14.

June 16

A reporting party stated that her barbecue grill went missing and the trailer she is living in had the locks changes. She was trying to retrieve her things but could not access the building. Officer spoke to a next door neighbor who had the grill. The landlord apparently gave them the other property owners grill. The neighbor returned the grill.

June 21

A caller reported a male wearing shorts, T-shirt and red hat has been knocking on doors and asking children where they live on Howard Ave. SW.

June 22

Caller reported three vehicles drove over the Dairy Queen sidewalk to go around barriers in the construction zone. One vehicle nearly hit a pedestrian.

Caller wanted to talk to an officer about a light that would not turn off in her closet. She was advised to contact an electrician, but she continued to request an officer. After speaking with an officer, she said she would contact an electrician or neighbor the next day.

Officer located a large wad of toilet paper, which someone tried to light on fire in a a bathroom at the skate park.

June 23

Caller reported someone broke into her home on Franklin Ave. SW while she was away.

The Wadena Police Department reports 151 calls for service from June 14-25.