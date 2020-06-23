The Wadena Police Department took the following actions June 18 - 20:

Thursday, June 18

Jamie Marie Kreiner (31) of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

Shantel Spring Pint (39) of Pillager, was stopped and issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

Saturday, June 20

Nathan Alexander Issac (28) of Browerville, was arrested for warrants out of Todd County.

The Wadena Police Department answered 92 calls for service this past week.