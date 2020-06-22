Sentenced

  • David L. Hendershot, 49, Wadena, (offense date April 19, 2019), felony fifth degree drug possession, 17 months stay in correctional facility, $1,590 fees, five years probation.

  • Marvin W. Greeno, 58, Sebeka, misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date Dec. 16, 2019) $290 fees, 90 days local confinement, six months probation; misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date March 4, 2020), $290 fees, concurrent sentence; misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date March 6, 2020) $290 fees, concurrent sentence; misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date March 24, 2020) $290 fee, concurrent sentence.

Traffic

  • Derek H. Dilly, 39, Henning, felony first degree DWI (offense date July 27, 2018) $4,290 fees, 66 months stay in St. Cloud correctional facility, seven years probation, 60 days local confinement, 120 days house arrest; felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 22 month stay in St. Cloud correctional facility, seven years probation.

  • Duane J. Kern, 55, Sebeka, misdemeanor DWI (offense date March 28, 2019, $640 fees, 90 days local confinement, two years probation.

Dismissed

  • David W. Blonigen, Sebeka, (offense date April 19,2019) seven counts of misdemeanor public nuisance.

  • Duane J. Kern, 55, Sebeka, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm- under the influence of alcohol (offense date March 28,2019); DWI; open bottle in motor vehicle.

  • Derek H. Dilly, 39, Henning, felony first degree DWI.