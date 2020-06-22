Derek H. Dilly, 39, Henning, felony first degree DWI (offense date July 27, 2018) $4,290 fees, 66 months stay in St. Cloud correctional facility, seven years probation, 60 days local confinement, 120 days house arrest; felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 22 month stay in St. Cloud correctional facility, seven years probation.