Sentenced
David L. Hendershot, 49, Wadena, (offense date April 19, 2019), felony fifth degree drug possession, 17 months stay in correctional facility, $1,590 fees, five years probation.
Marvin W. Greeno, 58, Sebeka, misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date Dec. 16, 2019) $290 fees, 90 days local confinement, six months probation; misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date March 4, 2020), $290 fees, concurrent sentence; misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date March 6, 2020) $290 fees, concurrent sentence; misdemeanor obscene/harassing phone calls, (offense date March 24, 2020) $290 fee, concurrent sentence.
Traffic
Derek H. Dilly, 39, Henning, felony first degree DWI (offense date July 27, 2018) $4,290 fees, 66 months stay in St. Cloud correctional facility, seven years probation, 60 days local confinement, 120 days house arrest; felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 22 month stay in St. Cloud correctional facility, seven years probation.
Duane J. Kern, 55, Sebeka, misdemeanor DWI (offense date March 28, 2019, $640 fees, 90 days local confinement, two years probation.
Dismissed
David W. Blonigen, Sebeka, (offense date April 19,2019) seven counts of misdemeanor public nuisance.
Duane J. Kern, 55, Sebeka, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm- under the influence of alcohol (offense date March 28,2019); DWI; open bottle in motor vehicle.
Derek H. Dilly, 39, Henning, felony first degree DWI.