Wadena County Sheriff's Office

June 11

Caller reports his cows are out and a neighbor is preventing him from getting them back in. The caller believes the neighbors are damaging his fence to let the cows out. No proof of such damage was found. Cattle were returned to their pasture and the caller was advised about his loose cattle and the prior complaints involving his cattle.

Report of two camo canoes and six minnow traps stolen during the night. Canoes were eventually found but traps remained missing.

Two males were spotted peeking in windows "and being generally odd." Officers were unable to locate them.

Male party came into caller's room, took off his clothes and got on top of her. The caller left. The male party involved admitted to doing so. The incident is under investigation.

June 16

Caller reports ongoing issue with bow fisherman shining lights in windows and playing loud music along the river.

Male party reportedly sent $410 to scammers and now they will not stop calling him.

A male party was observed acting oddly -- circling trees, rolling and flopping on the ground and jumping up and down.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office reports 180 calls for service from June 11 - 18.