The Wadena Police Department took the following actions May 26 - June 15:

Tuesday, May 26

Cody Michael Bauer (22) of Albert Lea, was stopped and arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance and fleeing an officer on foot. Bauer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Joshua David Gorrell (43) of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Wednesday, May 27

Trevor John Aldrich (18) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Sunday, May 31

Kenny Lee Jones (55) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Jones was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, June 1

Kenneth Levoy Warren (37) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Samuel Richard Carlson (27) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Carlson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, June 2

Karen Lee McCabe (61) of Alexandria, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.

Wednesday, June 3

Linda Lee Flath (32) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possessing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Brady James Motschenbacher (29) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possessing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Danielle Craig Seeley (21) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant from the state of Wisconsin. Seeley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, June 5

Nathan Allen Brown (22) of Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for careless driving, no proof of insurance, driving after revocation and expired vehicle registration.

Karen Lee McCabe (61) of Alexandria, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.

James Clayton Kalk (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Kalk was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, June 7

Mabel Sally Hart (58) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release and disorderly conduct. Hart was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, June 8

Brent Norman Polan (27) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Polan was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, June 13

Elizabeth Jean Shaw (30) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Ryan Matthew Olson (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

Andrew James Sundby (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

Hannah Rae Berthel (18) of New York Mills, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

The Wadena Police Department answered 276 calls for service the past three weeks.