The Wadena Police Department took the following actions May 26 - June 15:
Tuesday, May 26
Cody Michael Bauer (22) of Albert Lea, was stopped and arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance and fleeing an officer on foot. Bauer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Joshua David Gorrell (43) of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Wednesday, May 27
Trevor John Aldrich (18) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.
Sunday, May 31
Kenny Lee Jones (55) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Jones was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Monday, June 1
- Kenneth Levoy Warren (37) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
- Samuel Richard Carlson (27) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Carlson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Tuesday, June 2
Karen Lee McCabe (61) of Alexandria, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.
Wednesday, June 3
- Linda Lee Flath (32) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possessing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
- Brady James Motschenbacher (29) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possessing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
- Danielle Craig Seeley (21) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant from the state of Wisconsin. Seeley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Friday, June 5
- Nathan Allen Brown (22) of Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for careless driving, no proof of insurance, driving after revocation and expired vehicle registration.
- Karen Lee McCabe (61) of Alexandria, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.
- James Clayton Kalk (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Kalk was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Sunday, June 7
Mabel Sally Hart (58) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release and disorderly conduct. Hart was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Monday, June 8
Brent Norman Polan (27) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Polan was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Saturday, June 13
- Elizabeth Jean Shaw (30) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
- Ryan Matthew Olson (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.
- Andrew James Sundby (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.
- Hannah Rae Berthel (18) of New York Mills, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.
The Wadena Police Department answered 276 calls for service the past three weeks.