The Wadena Police Department took the following actions May 26 - June 15:

Tuesday, May 26

  • Cody Michael Bauer (22) of Albert Lea, was stopped and arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance and fleeing an officer on foot. Bauer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

  • Joshua David Gorrell (43) of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Wednesday, May 27

Trevor John Aldrich (18) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Sunday, May 31

Kenny Lee Jones (55) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Jones was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, June 1

  • Kenneth Levoy Warren (37) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
  • Samuel Richard Carlson (27) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. Carlson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, June 2

Karen Lee McCabe (61) of Alexandria, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.

Wednesday, June 3

  • Linda Lee Flath (32) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possessing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
  • Brady James Motschenbacher (29) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possessing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
  • Danielle Craig Seeley (21) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant from the state of Wisconsin. Seeley was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, June 5

  • Nathan Allen Brown (22) of Menahga, was stopped and issued a citation for careless driving, no proof of insurance, driving after revocation and expired vehicle registration.
  • Karen Lee McCabe (61) of Alexandria, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.
  • James Clayton Kalk (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Kalk was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, June 7

Mabel Sally Hart (58) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release and disorderly conduct. Hart was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, June 8

Brent Norman Polan (27) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Polan was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, June 13

  • Elizabeth Jean Shaw (30) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
  • Ryan Matthew Olson (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.
  • Andrew James Sundby (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.
  • Hannah Rae Berthel (18) of New York Mills, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

The Wadena Police Department answered 276 calls for service the past three weeks.