Wadena County Sheriff's Office

June 4

Caller reports he is very upset that a bear keeps getting into his garbage. It was recommended he use boards with nails sticking out to keep the bear from accessing the garbage. The owner stated they are putting the can in shed after garbage truck comes.

June 6

A front license plate was stolen off a personal truck. Unknown when or where it was stolen.

Deputy assisted Staples Police Department with a male party who fled into trees. Cass County K9 searched the area but was unable to locate anyone in the woods.

June 7

Kids reported to parents an odd male at the "fishing hole." Reporting party and kids parents were advised there would be extra patrols in the area.

June 8

A reporting party had questions about what he could legally do with his golf cart. He was advised he needed a slow moving vehicle sign. He was advised if traveling on the roadway to remain on the shoulder. He was also advised not to drive in a reckless manner and to contact the DNR for specific laws.

June 9

Party reported a leaf blower and space heater were stolen.

A motorcycle on fire in a ditch was located but no driver was found. A blue rag and glass smoking device was discovered on the scene. There appeared to be methamphetamine in the smoking device.

A female was arrested in front of the Wadena County Courthouse on a Todd County warrant.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office reports 109 calls for service from June 4 - 11.