Sentenced
- Dominick W. Johnson, 23, Staples, gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process- interfere with peace officer, $590 fees, 90 days local confinement, stay 83 days; misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
- Carter F. Peterson, 55, Waite Park, fifth degree controlled substance crime, $990 fees, 115 days local confinement, five years adult supervised probation.
- Timothy W. Tuit, 34, Wadena, misdemeanor theft, $147.99 fees, stay 10 days local confinement.
- Bryan J. Hartman, 42, Bertha, gross misdemeanor, domestic assault-subsequent violation, two years supervised probation, $990, stay 335 days local confinement; gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order, $390 fees.
- Jennifer H. Lenk, 26, Staples, disorderly conduct, local confinement 90 days, one year probation, $290 fees.
- Curtis J. Phipps, 43, Staples, gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance crime, $300 fees, 28 days local confinement, complete chemical assessment, community work service; misdemeanor fifth degree assault, $390 fees, 63 days local confinement, two years probation.
Traffic
- Tracy P. Fosse, 54, Wadena, gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-breath test refusal, $990 fees, attend MADD Impact panel, stay 335 days house arrest, six years supervised probation.
- Leslie A. Haff, 55, Wadena, gross misdemeanor, third degree DWI-aggravating factor, $1,015 fees, attend MADD impact panel, complete chemical assessment, six years adult supervised probation, 28 days remaining on electronic home monitoring.
- Russell J. Cooper, 37, Rice, felony first degree DWI, $1,700 fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 48 months; driving after revoked license, $50 fee.
- Carl W.Hendrickson, 31, Menahga, DWI, $2590 fees, stay 245 days local confinement, six years probation.
- Taylor M. Swaisgood, 21, Wadena, DWI-drugs, $315 fees, attend Madd Impact Panel, local confinement 89 days, two years probation.
- Scott A. Andreasen, 49, Menahga, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, $615 fees, 335 days local confinement, six years probation, attend Madd Impact Panel, complete chemical assessment.
- Nykole L. Lorentz, 39, Wadena, misdemeanor fourth degree DWI, $540 fees, complete chemical assessment, two years supervised probation, 90 days local confinement.
Dismissed
- Dominick W. Johnson, 23, Staples, fourth degree assault of a peace officer involving bodily fluids.
Aubreena K. Seals, 20, Miltona, felony conspiracy to commit third degree controlled substance crime-sale- narcotic; felony fourth degree controlled substance crime; fifth-degree controlled substance crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carter F. Peterson, 55, Waite Park, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Russell J. Cooper, 37, Rice, felony first degree DWI.
Carl W.Hendrickson, 31, Menahga, DWI, driving after revocation.
Taylor M. Swaisgood, 21, Wadena, driving after revocation, uninsured driver.
Danielle C. Seeley, 21, Wadena, felony fugitive from justice from other state.
Jennifer H. Lenk, 26, Staples, aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child.
Curtis J. Phipps, 43, Staples, drug paraphernalia possession.
Scott A. Andreasen, 49, Menahga, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI.
Aubreena K. Seals, 20, Miltona, felony third degree controlled substance crime-sale $1,540 fees, local confinement 30 days, adult supervised probation 10 years; felony fifth degree controlled substance crime- possession, continued, $50 fine.