Sentenced

  • Dominick W. Johnson, 23, Staples, gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process- interfere with peace officer, $590 fees, 90 days local confinement, stay 83 days; misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
  • Carter F. Peterson, 55, Waite Park, fifth degree controlled substance crime, $990 fees, 115 days local confinement, five years adult supervised probation.
  • Timothy W. Tuit, 34, Wadena, misdemeanor theft, $147.99 fees, stay 10 days local confinement.
  • Bryan J. Hartman, 42, Bertha, gross misdemeanor, domestic assault-subsequent violation, two years supervised probation, $990, stay 335 days local confinement; gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order, $390 fees.
  • Jennifer H. Lenk, 26, Staples, disorderly conduct, local confinement 90 days, one year probation, $290 fees.
  • Curtis J. Phipps, 43, Staples, gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance crime, $300 fees, 28 days local confinement, complete chemical assessment, community work service; misdemeanor fifth degree assault, $390 fees, 63 days local confinement, two years probation.

Traffic

  • Tracy P. Fosse, 54, Wadena, gross misdemeanor second degree DWI-breath test refusal, $990 fees, attend MADD Impact panel, stay 335 days house arrest, six years supervised probation.
  • Leslie A. Haff, 55, Wadena, gross misdemeanor, third degree DWI-aggravating factor, $1,015 fees, attend MADD impact panel, complete chemical assessment, six years adult supervised probation, 28 days remaining on electronic home monitoring.
  • Russell J. Cooper, 37, Rice, felony first degree DWI, $1,700 fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 48 months; driving after revoked license, $50 fee.
  • Carl W.Hendrickson, 31, Menahga, DWI, $2590 fees, stay 245 days local confinement, six years probation.
  • Taylor M. Swaisgood, 21, Wadena, DWI-drugs, $315 fees, attend Madd Impact Panel, local confinement 89 days, two years probation.
  • Scott A. Andreasen, 49, Menahga, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, $615 fees, 335 days local confinement, six years probation, attend Madd Impact Panel, complete chemical assessment.
  • Nykole L. Lorentz, 39, Wadena, misdemeanor fourth degree DWI, $540 fees, complete chemical assessment, two years supervised probation, 90 days local confinement.

Dismissed

  • Dominick W. Johnson, 23, Staples, fourth degree assault of a peace officer involving bodily fluids.

  • Aubreena K. Seals, 20, Miltona, felony conspiracy to commit third degree controlled substance crime-sale- narcotic; felony fourth degree controlled substance crime; fifth-degree controlled substance crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

  • Carter F. Peterson, 55, Waite Park, possession of drug paraphernalia.

  • Russell J. Cooper, 37, Rice, felony first degree DWI.

  • Carl W.Hendrickson, 31, Menahga, DWI, driving after revocation.

  • Taylor M. Swaisgood, 21, Wadena, driving after revocation, uninsured driver.

  • Danielle C. Seeley, 21, Wadena, felony fugitive from justice from other state.

  • Jennifer H. Lenk, 26, Staples, aiding and abetting malicious punishment of a child.

  • Curtis J. Phipps, 43, Staples, drug paraphernalia possession.

  • Scott A. Andreasen, 49, Menahga, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI.

  • Aubreena K. Seals, 20, Miltona, felony third degree controlled substance crime-sale $1,540 fees, local confinement 30 days, adult supervised probation 10 years; felony fifth degree controlled substance crime- possession, continued, $50 fine.