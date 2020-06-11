A St. Cloud man led Staples police on a high-speed chase but was stopped just outside Wadena, Tuesday, June 9, and arrested.

Yasir Ali Hassan, 20, of St. Cloud, was spotted weaving in and out of traffic at speeds between 60 and 70 miles per hour as he was headed west out of Staples at about 3:09 p.m. in a 35 mile-per-hour zone, according to a Staples Police incident report.

Staples Police officer Jeremy Pape began pursuit while activating his lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle pursuit on Hwy 10 continued towards Wadena with vehicle speeds up to 116 miles per hour. Pape described the vehicle as a grey Nissan with "Black Lives Matter" painted across the back window. Pape believed the same vehicle was involved in an earlier driving complaint in Morrison County.

A Wadena County Sheriff's deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips near the Wadena flea market and the suspect vehicle was stopped shortly after. Hassan was arrested without further incidents.

When questioned about fleeing a police officer, Hassan said he was fleeing gangs in St. Cloud that wanted to harm him, the incident report stated. He told police he was assaulted days before, being stabbed in the head, and was scared, not knowing if the police "were good guys or bad guys."

Hassan was taken to the Todd County Jail Tuesday but as of Thursday was no longer on their roster. Staples police were assisted by Wadena County, Todd County and the Wadena Police Department.