A Detroit Lakes man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

Eric Ryan Bergstrom, 38, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17, 2019, and was sentenced June 9 by Judge Paul A. Magnuson in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. Bergstrom received 132 months in prison and five years on supervised release.

According to his guilty plea and documents filed in court, in July 2019, law enforcement learned that Bergstrom was moving large quantities of meth to the White Earth Reservation.

On Aug. 11, 2019, law enforcement installed a tracking device on his vehicle. About a week later, Bergstrom was found at a residence near Wadena, where he was trying to dismantle the tracking device. Officers went to the residence and arrested him. They found 3 grams of methamphetamine on him and about 7 ounces more hidden in the backseat of his vehicle.

The case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad, stemmed from an investigation by the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the White Earth Police Department, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.