A tanker truck drove through — or nearly through — a crowd of demonstrators marching on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Sunday, but apparently hit none of them, according to authorities.

“It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck,” the Department of Public Safety said. The driver was arrested and taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

TV aerial video and state traffic cameras showed a disturbing and chaotic series of events before 6 p.m. after a large crowd of marchers had taken to the interstate, which was officially closed at 5 p.m. It’s unclear how or why the truck got onto the roadway or what was the intent of the driver.

Here’s the full statement by the Department of Public Safety:

“Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck.”

The 18-wheeler tanker truck drove toward and into the edge of the crowd at what appeared to be swift speed before coming to a halt. The crowd largely appeared to scatter in advance of the truck. The truck did not appear to swerve or veer toward the crowd as it came to a stop.

The cab was soon mobbed. Video shows the truck then began to inch forward with people on its hood and clinging to both sides of the cab. One of them appeared to break the driver’s front window, and the truck stopped rolling. That person can be seen breaching the cab through the driver’s front window.

Immediately following, the crowds fled from the stretch of interstate, which is elevated as it approaches a span over the Mississippi River. Some people could be seen vaulting over guardrails.

Police soon swarmed the area. Around 6:20 p.m., a convoy of National Guard trucks, including some with a medical insignia, arrived on the scene.

Before the incident, a large crowd of perhaps thousands had been marching and sitting on the bridge in what appeared to be a largely peaceful protest.

NOTE: This is a developing story. There are potential details of this incident being reported on social media that cannot be verified at this point.