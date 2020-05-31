A truck has driven through a crowd on demonstrators marching on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis.

Injuries were unclear, but some reports were that people were struck.

TV aerial video and state traffic cameras showed a disturbing and chaotic series of events before 6 p.m. after a large crowd of marchers had taken to the interstate, which was officially closed at 5 p.m. It’s unclear how or why the truck got onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler tanker truck drove along and into the edge of the crowd at what appeared to be swift speed before coming to a halt. The crowd largely appeared to scatter in advance of the truck, but it wasn’t clear if everyone got out of the way.

Immediately following, the crowds continued from the stretch of interstate, which is elevated as it approaches a span over the Mississippi River. Some people could be seen vaulting over guardrails.

The cab was soon mobbed. WCCO-TV reported that Minneapolis police said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police soon swarmed the area. Around 6:20 p.m., a convoy of National Guard trucks, including some with a medical insignia, arrived on the scene.

Before the incident, a large crowd of perhaps thousands had been marching and sitting on the bridge in what appeared to be a largely peaceful protest.

NOTE: This is a developing story. There are potential details of this incident being reported on social media that cannot be verified at this point.



