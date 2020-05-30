MINNEAPOLIS -- Blame spread as quickly as the flames after a night of unrest claimed multiple businesses that succumbed to fire.

Saturday marked the fifth day of rallies and protests since George Floyd died in police custody Monday after one of four arresting Minneapolis Police officers knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, captured on an eyewitness video.

On Friday night, protesters defied a city-wide curfew as fires and unrest spread to different parts of Minneapolis. One of the epicenters was Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street, where a bank was burned across both streets from Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct police station.

On Saturday, thousands attended a peaceful rally held outside the police building. Kurt Joseph spoke to the crowd but turned around to face the precinct building, aiming his megaphone at police watching from the roof.

“Do you hear us?” Joseph asked. “No one body in this crowd has got a gun,” he said. “We’re not going to hurt you.”

4 fired, 1 charged

All four of the officers involved in the incident Monday have been fired. One, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Thursday.

None of the other officers have been charged -- all sources of anger for assembling crowds. Joseph urged the crowd to stay vigilant to fight for justice but to fight against impulses to destroy the community. He said agitators -- mostly white -- were causing most of the problems.

Joseph was referencing morning statements by Gov. Tim Walz, who reported more than 80 percent of arrests Friday night in Minneapolis were of people from outside the city and that all of the arrests for disorderly and destructive behavior in St. Paul were of people from outside Minnesota.

A constant vigil at the site where Floyd died has been free of serious violence or fires, which community leaders say is because people there are wary of outsiders and people are directing their anger toward change.

“It takes something other than what’s inside us as individual human beings,” said Rev. Brian Herron, one of the people leading some of the vigils. Outside the Fifth Precinct building, Joseph also alluded to a bigger cause and urged the crowd to disregard the narrative that people were destroying their own communities.

However, he also directed blame toward racism within police departments across the U.S. “We’re standing amid a war zone that they started,” he said.

Midnight clash

The area was the center of a clash between demonstrators and police around midnight. Further east down Lake Street, the Minneapolis Third Precinct building was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night. Hundreds of police and National Guard soldiers pushed protesters west down lake avenue firing canisters of chemical irritant and rubber bullets into the crowd. At least a couple people were hit, witnesses on the scene said.

"I got hit on my back," said one man who identified himself as Issak but declined to give his last name. “Another guy near me got hit in the face and just went down and they kept firing,” he said.

Rallies and demonstrations have remained peaceful through much of Saturday afternoon but even people attending them said they were afraid what might occur after sunset despite the ongoing 8 p.m. curfew.