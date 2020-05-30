ST. PAUL — With less than an hour to go before a recently instituted curfew takes effect, Gov. Tim Walz made a final appeal to Twin Cities area residents protesting the death of local 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody to stay inside.

Government officials at the state and local level, including Walz and the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul, have said repeatedly now they have reason to believe that groups from outside the region and with ties to organized crime may be responsible for destructive acts that were carried out amid protests over Floyd's death in recent days. Hundreds of buildings in St. Paul alone were looted or set ablaze by week's end, according to city police.

"I am asking each and every Minnesotan to be clear about this. These are not our neighbors. These are not the people that put in the work to build Lake Street, to build community," Walz said, referencing one of the most heavily ransacked streets in south Minneapolis. "So Minnesotans, you must stay in place tonight."

In anticipation of further unrest, local business owners throughout the metro area have boarded up shop throughout the Twin Cities area. Major highways leading into the cities were scheduled to close to through traffic beginning at 7 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety estimated that police presence, augmented by the State Patrol officers and state National Guard service members, would be triple that of what was visible on city streets in recent days. A statement from the Guard this afternoon anticipated that 2,500 airmen and soldiers would deploy to the area under the the governor's full mobilization order, the first in its history in Minnesota.

Walz also signed this evening an executive order allowing officers and fire fighters from jurisdictions neighboring the cities to help respond to emergencies tonight as well. Throughout the day, he and city leaders have made stark warnings that any protesters out after the 8 p.m. curfew instituted Friday, May 29 stand to inadvertently provide cover for agitators seeking to stir up chaos.

Floyd, who was black, died Monday evening, May 25 following a confrontation with police officers responding to a counterfeiting incident reported by a south Minneapolis convenience store. Officers located him inside a vehicle matching one described in the initial call to police.

Derek Chauvin, 44, the officer who a bystander captured on video kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd's neck shortly before he died, was fired this week, arrested and charged with murder in the third degree. Floyd's death, which Walz and others have decried as a murder, set off a wave of protests that have spread from Minneapolis to St. Paul and eventually to other U.S. cities and have at times turned violent.

Locally, businesses and buildings across the metro area have been looted and put to the torch as amid the unrest. Amazingly, many of the affected neighborhoods rallied in the following mornings and afternoons to clean up debris and distribute water and food.

All the while, a growing number of city and public school elected officials have called for Walz to appoint state Attorney General Keith Ellison to prosecute the case against Chauvin in a special capacity. Reached by email, Ellison chief-of-staff John Stiles deferred to the governor's office for comment.

And though mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, of Minneapolis and St. Paul, respectively, have condemned Floyd's treatment by police and expressed support for peaceful expressions of grief, they reiterated Saturday evening that destructive acts would not be tolerated by authorities.

Speaking to the press this evening, Frey and Carter advised residents to stay indoors as well to allow authorities to respond to any violent actors.

"Those are the groups that represent Minneapolis. That is who we are," Frey said of the peaceful demonstrators. But groups planning on staying out after curfew, he said "do not support us in any way shape or form."

But late into the evening, officials were evasive about the source and validity of the intelligence that suggested outside groups are infiltrating demonstrations. Walz said that he still believed the intelligence to be credible but left open the possibility that information collected during arrests made tonight may ultimately suggest otherwise.

A message sent to the DPS requesting more information on claims of outside actors was not immediately returned.

The cities are headed into the night at the heels of appeals from local community leaders and religious officials appealed for peace. At a Saturday afternoon press conference, Clarence Castile, uncle to Philando Castile — a black man shot to death by St. Paul police in 2016 — lent his voice to the call for calm as well.

Protests gripped the metro area in the wake of Castile's death as well.

"Young people, please stay at home tonight. Go out and protest before eight, but after 8 p.m. tonight, please go home because it may not be a good thing," he said.

Though criticism has been leveled at the law enforcement response to this week's more violent events, officials insisted that Saturday night would be different. In addition to a heftier police presence on the ground, Walz said that airborne surveillance methods would be used as well.