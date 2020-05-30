ST. PAUL — In a noontime call for peace, Minnesota state officials again put the blame for some recent acts of looting and arson in Minneapolis that were carried out amid protests over the death of local 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in police custody, on groups and individuals from outside the region eager to incite violence.

Gov. Tim Walz and others said during a Saturday afternoon, May 30, press conference they have reason to believe that some of those groups have possible ties to organized crime and white supremacists, and that agitators may have infiltrated protests and plan to do so again by posing as ordinary demonstrators. They asked once again for Twin Cities area residents to adhere to an 8 p.m. curfew instituted a day earlier to keep themselves from being swept up in any confrontations between the authorities and violent actors.

Joining them were local community leaders and religious officials, who similarly condemned the destruction that has interrupted the otherwise peaceful demonstrations and gatherings organized in recent days.

"We cannot move forward when people are burning down our city, burning down our state," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said during the press confrence.

Officials again acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death were preceded by a history of police and institutional antagonism toward black Americans. Floyd, who was black, died Monday evening, May 25 following a confrontation with police officers responding to a counterfeiting incident reported by a south Minneapolis convenience store.

Derek Chauvin, 44, the officer who a bystander captured on video kneeling on a handcuffed Floyd's neck shortly before he died, was fired this week, arrested and charged with murder in the third degree. Floyd's death, which Walz and others have decried as a murder, set off a wave of protests across Minneapolis that later spilled into neighboring St. Paul, where demonstrators called for justice and reform.

Those protesting Floyd's death, officials said Saturday afternoon, are right to do so. But their presence after dark has complicated police and fire department responses to property destruction and other emergencies, officials said.

So overwhelmed were local public safety agencies that Walz on Saturday morning announced the full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard, the first in that service branches history in the state. Up to 2,500 service members are expected to deploy in the city this afternoon and assist local authorities through the evening.

In Minneapolis and St. Paul both, chain store locations and locally owned businesses alike have been ransacked and in some cases set ablaze. Police officers were reportedly shot and were targeted by people armed with improvised explosives, according to state Department of Safety commissioner John Harrington.

Amazingly, many of those same neighborhoods rallied the in the following mornings and afternoons to clean up debris and distribute water and food.

But calling the Cup Foods in south Minneapolis, the scene of Floyd's death, a "sacred ground," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said that the wanton destruction has gotten in the way of the community's ability to mourn.

"We need to create the space for people to be able to grieve, to come together, to mourn the loss of George Floyd. But in order to be able to do that, we need to create the space to remove the people who are doing us harm," she said.

Also appearing alongside officials Saturday afternoon was Clarence Castile, uncle to Philando Castile — a black man shot to death by St. Paul police in 2016 — who appealed for calm as well.

"Young people, please stay at home tonight. Go out and protest before eight, but after 8 p.m. tonight, please go home because it may not be a good thing," he said.

Religious leaders closed the press conference with a prayer.