MINNEAPOLIS — One man died and dozens of stores were looted or burned overnight as demonstrations continued blocks from the site where a police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck as he and onlookers pleaded for help.

A bystander earlier this week made public a video of the Monday incident. The footage went viral and triggered investigations into Floyd's death as well as the firings of the four officers involved — Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng.

Fires continued burning their way across neighborhoods and business owners at dozens of stores and restaurants assessed the damages to their properties early Thursday, May 28, after the second night of demonstrations and widespread looting in protest of the Minneapolis Police Department after Floyd's death. Meanwhile, Minneapolis police officers held a line, and demonstrators continued protests.

Throughout the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning, groups of looters broke through windows and doors of storefronts in the Powderhorn neighborhood and began taking merchandise inside. Dozens of stores had been looted early Thursday. And a group of demonstrators set fires to several stores and restaurants in the area, along with an apartment building under construction.

Attorney General Keith Ellison early Thursday urged demonstrators to "center" and Minneapolis police to restrain their response to protests.

"Focus must return to where it belongs; distracting conduct must cease; Police must restrain their response," Ellison wrote. "Protesters need to center."

When George Floyd was tragically killed, National conversation focused on justice for him, systematic change. Focus must return to where it belongs; distracting conduct must cease; Police must restrain their response. Protesters need to center #JusticeForFloyd — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) May 28, 2020

Minneapolis police officers guarded firefighters who attempted to put out the fires but were hit with objects thrown by protesters or couldn't access some of the blazes due to large groups of demonstrators. Officers used chemical irritants and rubber bullets on demonstrators and looters in attempts to end the looting and break up the protests.

Early Thursday, a spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department said a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday blocks away from the demonstrations and another individual was in custody. Officers didn't immediately issue the identities of the man who died or the person in custody.

Around midnight, Gov. Tim Walz called on demonstrators to leave the area to allow police and firefighters to clear it. Minneapolis police called on the St. Paul Police Department, State Patrol and Metro Transit Police to help manage the demonstrations.

The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone's safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 28, 2020

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Wednesday night told Minnesota Public Radio that he wanted his officers to be restrained in their approach to dealing with demonstrators and he called for peace in the city. And Mayor Jacob Frey on Twitter asked that looters not let "tragedy beget more tragedy."

Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy.



The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight. https://t.co/kRZuWGJY29 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 28, 2020

But looting continued into the early morning hours Thursday. Metro Transit on Thursday morning it would stop running trains through the area and limit bus service out of a concern for the safety of riders and employees.

Minneapolis Councilmember Jeremiah Ellison late Wednesday said police presence at the site of demonstrations was exacerbating tensions and he called on officers to leave the scene.

The police are THE REASON people are there.



Why would keeping them there have a positive effect on the situation?



We failed last night. We are failing our city again. We do not employ the community.



We *do* employ the police. And the police need to leave the scene. Step one. https://t.co/4e3iT2B5la — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 28, 2020

As the protest across town stretched from Wednesday to Thursday, a series of break-ins shook the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis.

At least 20 businesses were broken in to and looted early Thursday morning, from the local Target and Cub Foods grocery store to boutique clothiers and the neighborhood's Apple store.

Thurston Jewelers, a fixture near the intersection of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue for more than 100 years, was burgled "for everything," store owner Lloyd Drilling said. According to eyewitness reports, assailants shot the windows of the store before entering. Because of widespread vandalism and looting, response times for law enforcement were slow.

"It's sickening," Drilling said. "They really got everything. It took 45, 50 minutes for the police to show up."

Drilling was quick to point out the break-in likely was unrelated to the protests, but rather it was done "by people trying to take advantage of the situation."