Mikiska, 35, is residing in the vicinity of Bryant Avenue Southwest. There will be no public meeting, according to a release from the Wadena Police Department.

Mikiska has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statues 243.166 or 243.167. Mikiska engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager in 2003. Contact included penetration. This was his first and only predatory offense.

Mikiska has been released in Wadena numerous times including in 2011. He was also arrested in 2011 for leaving the state without notice. He was later released in 2012 and 2015. He was released in 2016 and arrested three weeks later for violating the terms of his release. He was released seven months later and listed as homeless. Mikiska was again arrested in July 2019 and served time in Stillwater. In February 2020, he moved from Wadena to Perham. He is required to register as an offender until 2040.

The Wadena Police Department released this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. This statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant's release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Wadena Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

Mikiska has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

The Wadena Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.

The Wadena Police Department is available to provide the public with useful information on personal safety. The Wadena Police Department may be reached at 218-631-7700. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, please call 911.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, there are three offenders living in Wadena that must register for public notification including Mikiska, Christopher A. Sharp and Davis E. Whitaker.