Wadena Police Department

Saturday, May 9

A mother had a less than great Mother's Day eve when she was kicked in the mouth by her daughter just before 7 p.m. The child was reportedly out of control, screaming and kicking. The reporting party said she did not have her meds. The female was transported to the emergency room by Tri-County Ambulance.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office

Saturday, May 9

A driver was clocked at 87 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy 10 at about 5:15 p.m. When stopped, the driver indicated he was "late to meet his parents at the cabin for Mothers Day." It was sleeting at the time. The driver's tabs were also expired from March 2020. He was issued a citation for speed 85/65, and was explained the citation. He had no questions.

Tuesday, May 12

A deputy came across a vehicle in a campground containing a couple "having a consensual encounter." Both advised they were OK and not needing law enforcement assistance. They were advised that the campground was closed and to move along.

Wednesday, May 13

Caller reported a driver is trying to side swipe and harass him. The caller said the other driver's ex-girlfriend is in his vehicle. The deputy located reported white truck in alley between First Street SW and Second Street SW at Dayton. 4302 met W/Dakota and advised