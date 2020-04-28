The Wadena Police Department took the following actions May 6 - 9:

Wednesday, May 6

Samuel Richard Carlson (27) of Wadena, was arrested for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension, and no proof of vehicle insurance. Carlson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, May 8

Theresa Jean Mead (42) of Brainerd, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Tina Louise Hurtig (45) of Wadena, was arrested for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth degree damage to property. Hurtig was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, May 9

Blake Philip Schoon (18) of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for minor consumption while driving and careless driving.

The Wadena Police Department answered 167 calls for service the past two weeks.