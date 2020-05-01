A Verndale man has been sentenced in Wadena County District Court to 46 months in a state correctional facility after being convicted of a felony controlled substance crime and fleeing a police officer.

Aaron R. Bounds, 27, had six charges against him stemming from a January 2019 incident in Wadena County. He was convicted on charges of felony third degree controlled substance crime, possession of 10 grams or more of narcotic drug; and felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. In addition to 46 months in prison, he had fees of $140.

Bounds had other charges against him dismissed including petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; felony second degree controlled substance crime possession with intent to sell; reckless driving; driving after suspension; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bounds was arrested in January 2019 after he fled police and led a 7 mile chase from Wadena to Verndale. Bounds was found to be in possession of a meth pipe and a large amount of cash. Later in the day a search warrant was done on the vehicle driven by Bounds where approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine was found along with a digital scale and numerous small individual baggies, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office report.

Other recent actions in Wadena County District Court include:

Sentenced

Virgil J. Rodriguez II, 29, Wadena, felony fifth-degree controlled substance, marijuana wax, $50 fee, commit 12 months 1 day to St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

Traffic

Timothy A. Booth, 56, Brainerd, petty misdemeanor, duty to drive with due care, $130 fee.

Daniel J. Kallevig, 43, Wadena, misdemeanor careless driving, $190 fee.

Dismissed

Kristen M. Betts, 39, Staples, malicious punishment of a child.