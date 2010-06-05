Wadena Police Department

April 15

Caller believes someone moved their sump pump hose back into the home and flooded their basement. A wall also cracked and was leaking.

A dog attacked a caller's child. Owner wanted to speak to an officer about possibly surrendering the dog to the Humane Society.

April 16

Officer responded to a report of a fan on fire at 4:28 a.m. at 1010 Jefferson St. S. Upon arrival the officer was able to extinguish the fire. The fire department arrived and assisted by clearing the smoke out of the house.

Three properties were visited for concerns of nuisance cleanup needed. One at Bryant Ave., one at Southbrook Lane and one at Third Street SW. Garbage, old furniture, unlicensed vehicles and snowmobiles, brush and boxes were among the nuisance materials.

A female wearing all black with long black hair was seen dancing around and acting weird near Tapley Park for about an hour.

April 17

A party reported a theft on April 10 at 11:45 a.m. A suspect entered a home and stole from a purse.

Reporting party stated she was getting calls from private numbers saying she owed money for her pizza and threats of legal charges were being made. Officer contacted the caller who said they were trying to play a prank on a friend. Those involved were told not to make prank calls or threats.

April 18

Caller stated someone stole a 32-foot extension ladder from a construction site and also took all the gas out of a forklift over night. Extra patrol was requested.

Caller reported six extra bags of garbage in their dumpster. Mail was found inside coming back to a person living in Wadena. Garbage dumpers were talked to to remove their garbage or face fines.

Caller states someone tried to break into their garage off Jefferson Ave. Sebeka.

April 21

Fraudulent $20 bill was used at Subway. Unknown who passed the bill. Subway implemented a "Pen check" policy to prevent further incidents.

April 22

Reporting party had both plates stolen off vehicle on Third Street SW Wadena. Incident happened overnight.

Caller reported that half the electricity is not working in the Eastwood Inn apartment building. Caller was advised to call an electrician.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office

April 24

Reporting party located a young girl sitting on fog line reading a book. Caller told the girl that she shouldn't sit on the road as it is hazardous, but the girl would not get up. Juvenile stated she went for a bike ride and stopped to read a book for a while.

Caller stated kids on a side-by-side are stealing coolers on the side of the road. Caller said the tan side-by-side had several coolers in the back and picked up theirs about 20 minutes ago. Deputies checked the residence that the reporting party claimed to have seen the ATV go to. Homeowner said they do not own a side-by-side ATV. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the ATV or girls seen in the vehicle.

April 25

A man reported someone dropped off a car dolly behind his shed. Deputies responded and found no identification on the trailer.

A caller spotted someone slumped over the steering wheel at a stop sign. Driveway was not located. Pictures were taken of a damaged mailbox the vehicle hit.

April 26

Caller reported four ATVs tearing up Twin Lakes Road. Officers were unable to locate four wheelers. Officers would be patrolling the area periodically.

April 27

Caller wanted to know if he was allowed to fish on the Blueberry River. He had a license and was told he could but he needed to be aware of the fish he was allowed to keep.

Deputy stopped a vehicle for speed. Driver was cited for no Minnesota drivers license, speeding, and possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in the car. Children were also in the vehicle.

April 29

A male party's ATM card stuck in the machine and he threatened to retrieve a crowbar from his vehicle and pry the machine open. Deputy was unable to locate male.