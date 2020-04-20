The Wadena Police Department took the following actions April 14 - 25:

Tuesday, April 14

Erik Nolan Damm (47) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Damm was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jerry Allen Mcgillivray (66) of Deer Creek, was issued a citation for trespassing.

Thursday, April 16

Eugene Edward Morthberg II (40) of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Morthberg was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, April 17

William Blake Dickson (25) of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

Tuesday, April 21

Vanessa Sue Hughes (50) of Wadena was arrested on a Wadena County warrant.

Saturday, April 25

Bernard Johnson (48) of Fergus Falls was arrested for second degree DWI. Johnson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 130 calls for service the past two weeks.