A Loratto man led Wadena County Sheriff's deputies on a chase with vehicle speeds in excess of 130 miles per hour on Sunday, April 26.

Deputies first attempted to stop 55-year-old Randy Tellock at 5:08 p.m., according to a sheriff's office news release. He was driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO on Wadena County Road 12 near Nimrod. Tellock allegedly fled in the vehicle traveling north toward Huntersville Road. The pursuit lasted approximately 8 miles and ended on Huntersville Rd, near 350th Street.

Tellock was taken into custody by deputies and is being held in the Wadena County Jail. A formal complaint is pending with the Wadena County Attorney’s Office. His in custody file shows pending charges of fleeing a peace office; careless driving; and speeding.

Tellock was also wanted out of Wright County, according to the release. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department and K&K Towing.