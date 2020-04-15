Wadena County Sheriff's Office

April 10

Caller reports batteries were stolen from their salvage yard.

April 11

Snowbird returned to home to find a canoe was stolen.

April 12

A 911 call was left open, no one would answer. Dispatch could hear screaming. After a call back things seem to have cooled down. The male and female involved were both cited for disorderly conduct.

Hubbard County was visiting an address in Wadena County to seek out a male that stole a vehicle and crashed it in Hubbard County, before fleeing the scene. The male was not located.

Reporting party was bit by a neighbors pit bull/boxer mix. The bite broke the skin but the caller had not gone to ER. Caller said this was an ongoing issue and the dog previously injured a neighbor's dog. An officer attempted to locate the dog owner.

A caller reported someone threw a bag of garbage at the end of their driveway and lit it on fire. An officer located the debris, which appeared to be ash and trash from a wood stove. No name could be found in the trash. The township was notified of it by email.

April 13

Caller reports someone illegally dumping trash at a township dump.

Driver was stopped for speeding. Driver indicated he had no MN driver's license, no insurance, expired registration and had not transferred the vehicle title. He was cited, told how to handle the citation and told to park the vehicle until those were resolved.

Driver was stopped for loud exhaust and the smell of marijuana was clear. Driver was cited after marijuana and brass knuckles were found in the vehicle.

April 14