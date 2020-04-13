The Wadena Police Department took the following actions March 30- April 10:

Monday, March 30

Jamie Marie Kreiner (30) of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, April 1

Adam Joseph Sanders (31) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for theft, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sabrina Mae Rottelo (28) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, April 3

Jason Dean Cherry (40) of Staples, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, April 4

Jessica Nicole Wright (23) of Wadena, was issued a citation for dog at large.

Monday, April 6

Nicole Diane Peterson (41) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Peterson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, April 7

Leslie Ann Haff (53) of Wadena, was arrested for driving while impaired. Haff was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, April 10

Tracy Patrick Fosse (54) of Wadena, was arrested for driving while impaired. Fosse was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 125 calls for service the past two weeks.