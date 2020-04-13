Travis Titcomb, 26, Park Rapids, felony fifth degree controlled substance, $1590 fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 13 month stay for five years, 96 days credit for time served locally, five year adult supervised probation.

Harold G. Hanson, 49, Menahga, felony second degree controlled substance crime - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or meth, 180 local confinement six days credit for time served, STS work release, treatment with 90 days of release, $1,590 fees, commit to St. Cloud correctional facility for 58 months, stay for 25 years.

Jason J. Plautz, 44, Sebeka, misdemeanor fleeing a police officer other than motor vehicle, $390 fees, 90 days local confinement for one year.

Gerald T. New, 62, Sebeka, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, $390 fees, 30 days local confinement for one year, one year unsupervised probation.