Sentenced

  • Travis Titcomb, 26, Park Rapids, felony fifth degree controlled substance, $1590 fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 13 month stay for five years, 96 days credit for time served locally, five year adult supervised probation.

  • Harold G. Hanson, 49, Menahga, felony second degree controlled substance crime - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or meth, 180 local confinement six days credit for time served, STS work release, treatment with 90 days of release, $1,590 fees, commit to St. Cloud correctional facility for 58 months, stay for 25 years.

  • Jason J. Plautz, 44, Sebeka, misdemeanor fleeing a police officer other than motor vehicle, $390 fees, 90 days local confinement for one year.

  • Gerald T. New, 62, Sebeka, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, $390 fees, 30 days local confinement for one year, one year unsupervised probation.

  • Ann M. Samuel, 36, Menahga, misdemeanor running at large, $140 fee, 90 days local confinement for one year, one year unsupervised probation.

Traffic

  • John T. Bodine, 32, Frazee, felony first degree DWI with three or more qualified prior impaired driving incidents; $4,290 fee, commit to St. Cloud correctional facility for 42 months stay for seven years, serve 60 days local confinement and 120 on EMHA.
  • Harold G. Hanson, 49, Menahga, gross misdemeanor, driving after cancellation, $590 fees, stay 284 days for two years, credit of 81 days.

Forestry

Kevin A. Valley, 46, Verndale, misdemeanor open burning - prohibited materials, $290 fees.

Dismissed

  • Travis Titcomb, 26, Park Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jamie N. Denniston, 34, Wadena, gross misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to a minor, conditions met or expired.