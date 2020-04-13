Sentenced
Travis Titcomb, 26, Park Rapids, felony fifth degree controlled substance, $1590 fees, commit to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 13 month stay for five years, 96 days credit for time served locally, five year adult supervised probation.
Harold G. Hanson, 49, Menahga, felony second degree controlled substance crime - possess 25 grams or more cocaine or meth, 180 local confinement six days credit for time served, STS work release, treatment with 90 days of release, $1,590 fees, commit to St. Cloud correctional facility for 58 months, stay for 25 years.
Jason J. Plautz, 44, Sebeka, misdemeanor fleeing a police officer other than motor vehicle, $390 fees, 90 days local confinement for one year.
Gerald T. New, 62, Sebeka, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, $390 fees, 30 days local confinement for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Ann M. Samuel, 36, Menahga, misdemeanor running at large, $140 fee, 90 days local confinement for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Traffic
- John T. Bodine, 32, Frazee, felony first degree DWI with three or more qualified prior impaired driving incidents; $4,290 fee, commit to St. Cloud correctional facility for 42 months stay for seven years, serve 60 days local confinement and 120 on EMHA.
- Harold G. Hanson, 49, Menahga, gross misdemeanor, driving after cancellation, $590 fees, stay 284 days for two years, credit of 81 days.
Forestry
Kevin A. Valley, 46, Verndale, misdemeanor open burning - prohibited materials, $290 fees.
Dismissed
- Travis Titcomb, 26, Park Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jamie N. Denniston, 34, Wadena, gross misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to a minor, conditions met or expired.