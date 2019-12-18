HAWLEY, Minn. — A man has been charged with second-degree felony murder after a Moorhead man died over the weekend after being hit with a pool stick during a fight at a house in Hawley, court documents say.

Christopher Vincent Greywater, 50, no address given, appeared Monday, April 6, in Clay County District Court on the murder charge after officers found a 52-year-old Moorhead man on Thursday, April 2, in the upstairs bedroom of a house in Hawley, with head injuries, according to a criminal complaint. Before the victim was taken to a hospital, he said he was assaulted with a pool cue, according to court documents.

The man, whose name has not been released to the public, died Saturday, April 4, a criminal complaint said. A coroner’s report said the man died from blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide, court documents said.

According to a news release, officers started investigating the assault turned homicide after responding to a report that a man was knocking on doors in Hawley, a town with roughly 2,000 residents about 25 miles east of Moorhead along U.S. Highway 10 in Clay County. The man, later identified as Greywater, told police he had been hit over the head with a pool stick by a woman at the house where the victim was found, court documents said.

Police said they found Devonna Rose Waybenais, 40, of Red Lake, in a vehicle near the house. She said there was someone inside the home who needed medical attention, court documents said.

Officers learned Greywater, Waybenais, the victim and a man who owned the house were partying at the house for several days, court documents said. They all started playing pool in the basement, but Waybenais and the homeowner went upstairs to watch a movie, according to court documents.

The victim came upstairs and said Greywater beat him with a pool cue, but Greywater denied beating the man and said the victim fell down, court documents said.

Waybenais later hit Greywater with a pool stick outside the house, court documents alleged. She said she planned to go get a family member to “tune up” Greywater but had to turn back because of bad weather, court documents said.

Waybenais smelled of alcohol when officers arrived at the scene, and a breath test revealed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.22%, court documents said.

She has been charged with a second-degree felony of assault with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated.

Greywater declined to speak with officers at the jail, according to court documents



