Wadena County Sheriff's Office

March 26

A man reported his vehicle stolen. An officer arrived and located the vehicle in the man’s driveway. Officer recommended the family bring the man in for a medical evaluation as he seemed confused and hard of hearing.

March 27

While enroute to assist the Wadena County Sheriff's Office on a call about a vehicle driving through mailboxes, a Wadena Police officer hit two deer in the traffic lane with a squad.

A caller reported a black vehicle going mailbox to mailbox at about 9 p.m.The Minnesota State Patrol and Verndale Police located the vehicle out delivering papers.

March 28

Officers assisted Todd County with a disturbance/assault then arrested a male after a short foot chase.

March 29

Caller reports there are a few dogs running around looking sick and one laying in the yard appears dead. Homeowner said the dead dog is a stray and he didn’t know what to do with it. He was advised to wear gloves and move the dog to a wooded area. Homeowner said he had 40 acres of land and he would put it in the woods “for the critters to take care of.”

Deputy came across a vehicle in a ditch. The driver had dozed off and the vehicle went into the ditch and was submerged in water.

March 31

Caller states her boyfriend's friend went to her home and then tried to rob them at gunpoint. Caller said the vehicle was driving by their residence. A statement was taken from occupants of the home.