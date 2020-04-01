Sentenced

  • Erik A. Burtt, 26, Fort Lauderdale, Flo., felony criminal sexual conduct, $1,939.41 fees, $5,105 restitution, committed to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 48 months.

  • Dwight L. Kern, 47, Middle River, felony second degree controlled substance crime, possession of 25 grams or more cocaine or meth, $215 fees.

  • Travis J. Titcomb, 26, Akeley, gross misdemeanor receiving stolen property, $600 fees, 160 days credit for time served.

  • Tristion H. Winger, 21, Wadena, disorderly conduct, offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, $90 fess, 90 days credit for time served: 60 days.

  • Derek A. Leeper, 28, Belle Plaine, misdemeanor disorderly conduct- brawling/fighting, must undergo random testing, no alcohol/controlled substance use, $390 fees, Stay 86 days for one year, 4 days credit.

  • Randy D. Etzler, 56, misdemeanor disorderly conduct-brawling/fighting. One year supervised probation, stay 87 days for one year, 3 days credit, $390 fees.

  • Cassandra M. Chapman, 37, Menahga, falsely reporting a crime, $290 fees, stay 64 days for six months, credit 26 days.

  • Kyle M. Barta, 33, Hillsboro, ND, felony issuance of dishonored check, $2,130.20 fees, 23 days credit for time served.

Traffic

  • Paul M. Patton, 39, Menahga, second degree DWI, breath test refusal, stay 305 days for six years, 3 days credit, $1,365 fees, attend MADD impact panel within 120 days, no alcohol/controlled substance use, random testing, sentence to serve, six years adult supervised probation.

  • Gregory D. Zutter, 42, New York Mills, gross misdemeanor second degree DWI, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, attend MADD impact panel, , remain law abiding for six years, $1,015 fees, stay 275 days for six years, adult supervised probation six years, sentence to serve.

  • Britne N. Anderson, 35, Sebeka, DWI. Complete chemical assessment, attend MADD impact panel, random testing, $565 fees, two years supervised probation, stay 89 days for two year, credit 1 day.

  • Traci A. Backmann, 48, Staples, DWI. Complete chemical assessment, attend MADD, $565 fees, adult supervised probation two years, stay 89 days for two years, credit 1 day.

  • Lindy D. Matson, 62, Sebeka, third degree DWI. 365 days jail, 16 days credit.

  • Mason A. Johnson, 26, Wadena, driving after revocation, $290 fees; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine.

  • Timothy J. Melander, 60, Tacoma Wash., crossing fire hose, $90 fee.

Dismissed

  • Tristion H. Winger, 21, Wadena, fifth degree assault; fourth degree damage to property.

  • Britne N. Anderson, 35, Sebeka, DWI.

  • Traci A. Backmann, 48, Staples, DWI.

  • Lindy D. Matson, 62, Sebeka, third degree DWI.