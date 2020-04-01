Kyle M. Barta, 33, Hillsboro, ND, felony issuance of dishonored check, $2,130.20 fees, 23 days credit for time served.

Cassandra M. Chapman, 37, Menahga, falsely reporting a crime, $290 fees, stay 64 days for six months, credit 26 days.

Randy D. Etzler, 56, misdemeanor disorderly conduct-brawling/fighting. One year supervised probation, stay 87 days for one year, 3 days credit, $390 fees.

Derek A. Leeper, 28, Belle Plaine, misdemeanor disorderly conduct- brawling/fighting, must undergo random testing, no alcohol/controlled substance use, $390 fees, Stay 86 days for one year, 4 days credit.

Dwight L. Kern, 47, Middle River, felony second degree controlled substance crime, possession of 25 grams or more cocaine or meth, $215 fees.

Erik A. Burtt, 26, Fort Lauderdale, Flo., felony criminal sexual conduct, $1,939.41 fees, $5,105 restitution, committed to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 48 months.

Traffic

Paul M. Patton, 39, Menahga, second degree DWI, breath test refusal, stay 305 days for six years, 3 days credit, $1,365 fees, attend MADD impact panel within 120 days, no alcohol/controlled substance use, random testing, sentence to serve, six years adult supervised probation.

Gregory D. Zutter, 42, New York Mills, gross misdemeanor second degree DWI, chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, attend MADD impact panel, , remain law abiding for six years, $1,015 fees, stay 275 days for six years, adult supervised probation six years, sentence to serve.

Britne N. Anderson, 35, Sebeka, DWI. Complete chemical assessment, attend MADD impact panel, random testing, $565 fees, two years supervised probation, stay 89 days for two year, credit 1 day.

Traci A. Backmann, 48, Staples, DWI. Complete chemical assessment, attend MADD, $565 fees, adult supervised probation two years, stay 89 days for two years, credit 1 day.

Lindy D. Matson, 62, Sebeka, third degree DWI. 365 days jail, 16 days credit.

Mason A. Johnson, 26, Wadena, driving after revocation, $290 fees; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine.