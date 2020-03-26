PERHAM, Minn. — Perham police are investigating the death of a man found in Perham on Monday, March 30.

An officer responding to a disturbance report found the man inside of a Perham residence at approximately 10:05 p.m., according to a Perham Police Department news release.

Derek John Sweere was arrested without incident at the scene and was booked into the Otter Tail County Jail early on Tuesday, March 31, on probable cause of second-degree murder, according to the release. Formal charges against Sweere are expected.

The man's body has been taken to the Midwest Medical examiner's Office for autopsy and formal identification. After the preliminary autopsy is complete the Perham Police Department will release the name and cause of death, according to the release.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the New York Mills Police Department are assisting with the investigation. The investigators believe that there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the release.