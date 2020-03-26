The Wadena Police Department took the following actions March 20-29:

Friday, March 20

Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (30) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, March 21

Michael James Thompson (18) of Elko New Market, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Sunday, March 22

Thomas Patrick Mount-Magnuson (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Maria Alexis Jackson (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Monday, March 23

William Glenn Plummer (59) of Verndale, was stopped and arrested for third degree DWI, contempt of a court order and violating a restricted driver’s license. Plummer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, March 27

Leisa Lynn Pickar (43) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and failure to yield.

Sunday, March 29

Ryan Matthew Olson (19) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

Andrew James Sundby (20) of Wadena, was issued citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

Carter Douglas Wright (20) of Wadena, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.

Isaac Anthony Witthuhn (20) of Hewitt, was issued a citation for minor consumption-alcohol.



The Wadena Police Department answered 78 calls for service this past week.