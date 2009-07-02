The Wadena Police Department made the following arrests in the last week:

Monday, March 9

Carter Frederick Peterson (54) was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Peterson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, March 12

Grant Joseph McCarthy (26) was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant. McCarthy was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, March 13

Keeley Rae Detwiler (23) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Detwiler was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, March 15

Andrew Jeffrey Browne (29) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Browne was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 78 calls for service this past week.