Wadena Police Department
Feb. 29
- A caller reported someone attempted to drill out locks at the washer and dryer coin mechanism. They were unsuccessful in stealing the change, but they destroyed the locks.
- Caller reported a someone moaning inside a dark SUV. Person was sitting by themselves. The female party was arrested for drug relates DUI.
March 3
- At 3:15 p.m. a reporting party witnessed three large dogs chasing a woman and her dog down the street a few minutes ago on Lincoln Ave.
- An officer stopped a vehicle with no working license plate light. The officer could smell an overwhelming odor of marijuana. Vehicle was searched and both parties in the vehicle were cited for drug paraphernalia possession.
March 4
- A caller reported a theft at 2:09 a.m. after watching a white Cadillac stop by an unlocked car and take things out. The owner said money was missing from the vehicle parked in the 1000 block of First St. SE.
- Reporting party was awoken by someone trying to get into his home at about 1:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Fourth St NW. When he turned on the outside lights he witnessed a truck leave. Caller was advised to contact his landlord and report to the police department about property damaged.