BACKUS, Minn. — A Cass County sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after the deputy shot and killed a man while another person was found dead Sunday, March 8, at a residence in Backus in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1:38 p.m. of an intruder at the residence in Backus.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported information from the residence was a shot was fired. Deputies responded to the area and were encountered on a residential street by an armed man. The armed man approached deputies with a firearm and was fatally shot by a deputy, Burch reported. Another man was located deceased inside the residence. Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Burch declined to comment further on the shooting Monday morning and said the investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, Burch reported. The names of the officers involved will be released after initial interviews are completed.

Backus is about 22 miles south of Walker, Minn.