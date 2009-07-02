Brent Douglas Boozell Jr (28) of Long Prairie was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Timothy George Bungert (37) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Bungert was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Phyllis Droen Cannon (48) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Cannon was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Silver Marie Dorr (30) of Wadena, was arrested on a Dakota County warrant. Dorr was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jeffrey Keith Lawrence Clem (32) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Clem was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Michael Taylor Uhren (26) of Vining, was stopped and issued a citation for texting while driving.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Pamela Jean Martin (44) of Clarissa, was stopped and arrested for driving while impaired. Martin was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, March 2

Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (30) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, March 3

Zachariah Ford Rust (19) of Richville, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Rust’s passenger, Levi William Merrill (18) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, March 5

Carter John Ibberson (20) of Sleepy Eye, was stopped and issued a citation for under 21 drinking and driving and possession of an open bottle in a motor vehicle.

Friday, March 6