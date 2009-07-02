Tuesday, Feb. 25
Brent Douglas Boozell Jr (28) of Long Prairie was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Timothy George Bungert (37) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Bungert was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Phyllis Droen Cannon (48) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Cannon was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Thursday, Feb. 27
- Silver Marie Dorr (30) of Wadena, was arrested on a Dakota County warrant. Dorr was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
- Jeffrey Keith Lawrence Clem (32) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Clem was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 29
- Michael Taylor Uhren (26) of Vining, was stopped and issued a citation for texting while driving.
Saturday, Feb. 29
- Pamela Jean Martin (44) of Clarissa, was stopped and arrested for driving while impaired. Martin was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Monday, March 2
Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (30) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw transported to the Wadena County Jail.
Tuesday, March 3
Zachariah Ford Rust (19) of Richville, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Rust’s passenger, Levi William Merrill (18) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, March 5
Carter John Ibberson (20) of Sleepy Eye, was stopped and issued a citation for under 21 drinking and driving and possession of an open bottle in a motor vehicle.
Friday, March 6
- Gary Lee Robinson (35) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
- Nicole Marie Monette (34) was issued a citation for littering.