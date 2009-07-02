Tuesday, Feb. 25

Brent Douglas Boozell Jr (28) of Long Prairie was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

  • Timothy George Bungert (37) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Bungert was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
  • Phyllis Droen Cannon (48) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Cannon was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Feb. 27

  • Silver Marie Dorr (30) of Wadena, was arrested on a Dakota County warrant. Dorr was transported to the Wadena County Jail.
  • Jeffrey Keith Lawrence Clem (32) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Clem was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Feb. 29

  • Michael Taylor Uhren (26) of Vining, was stopped and issued a citation for texting while driving.

  • Pamela Jean Martin (44) of Clarissa, was stopped and arrested for driving while impaired. Martin was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, March 2

Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (30) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Shaw transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, March 3

Zachariah Ford Rust (19) of Richville, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Rust’s passenger, Levi William Merrill (18) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, March 5

Carter John Ibberson (20) of Sleepy Eye, was stopped and issued a citation for under 21 drinking and driving and possession of an open bottle in a motor vehicle.

Friday, March 6

  • Gary Lee Robinson (35) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.
  • Nicole Marie Monette (34) was issued a citation for littering.