Wadena County Sheriff
Feb. 23
- Reporting party states their mailbox was stolen with mail in it. Party said it's the second time it's happened. There were no tracks left behind as the snow was melting. Papers found scattered to the east.
- A male party was found walking on Hwy 71 north of Sebeka. Male was stumbling all over the road trying to hitch-hike. The male had walked away from Bell Hill. He had a bottle of vodka and rubbing alcohol and was extremely intoxicated. He was transported to Tri-County Health Care emergency room.
Feb. 24
- Vehicle was stopped for a license plate light. Driver consented to a search, which yielded a device containing marijuana wax. Paraphernalia was also located in the car.
Feb. 25
- Kids TP'd a caller's home at about 11:20 p.m. A car was seen leaving but no description and no clue to who did it. Caller requested extra patrol.
Feb. 27
- A dead abandoned cow was found on the side of the road with a leg cut off. A coyote carcass was also found near the cow. County highway workers took the carcass to dispose of it.