Monday, Feb. 10

Leonard Eugene Anderson (56) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for loud vehicle exhaust.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Frank Thomas Orsello (31) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Colten Lee Boozell (23) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Christopher John Ehrmantraut (34) of Sebeka, was arrested for second degree DWI. Ehrmantraut was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Arthur Earl Dukes (52) of Wadena, was arrested on multiple Hennepin and Anoka county warrants. Dukes was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Dakota James Christensen (22) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Christensen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Quinlan Jack Edwards (18) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft.

Friday, Feb. 14

Natasha Marie Robertson (35) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Saturday, Feb.15

Jeffrey Richard Geiser (29) of New York Mills, was stopped and arrested for fourth degree DWI. Geiser was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 101 calls for service this past week.