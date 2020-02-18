BEMIDJI, Minn. — An 18-year-old man suspected to be involved in the shooting of two people was being held on a charge of second-degree murder Wednesday night, Feb. 19, in the Beltrami County Jail.

Antonio Vincente Parkhurst was arrested in the city of Bemidji without incident, Police Capt. David LaZella said in a news release.

At 10:26 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, Bemidji Police officers responded to Sanford Health to a report of a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, a second call was reported regarding a male who had been shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji police and Beltrami County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene to find a deceased 20-year-old man.

Parkhurst allegedly fled the area on foot with a handgun and was considered violent and dangerous.

Formal charges are pending, though the Beltrami County Jail roster listed Parkhurst as being booked for second-degree murder.

Authorities have not released the victim's name, but the family has identified him as Lupe Rosillo. The 17-year-old who was shot has been treated and released, officials said.