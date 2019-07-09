Monday, Feb. 3

John Patrick Lennon (33) of Wadena, was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no contact order and an order for protection. Lennon was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Kohl Lee Hallett (22) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Nickolas Otto Listrom (20) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Henry Mitchell Jr (78) of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Mitchell was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Rebecca Rose Hanson (24) of Staples, was stopped and issued a citation for driver allowing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Hanson’s passenger, Austin David Bendson (23) of Staples, was issued a citation for consumption of alcohol, while in a motor vehicle.

The Wadena Police Department answered 99 calls for service this past week.