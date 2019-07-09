Wadena County Sheriff

Jan. 31

A deputy responded to a one-vehicle rollover with no injuries at 8:23 a.m. The driver was evaluated by Tri-County Ambulance and the vehicle towed by John's Car Care.

Feb. 1

A small red Mazda car was found in the ditch with no occupants at 7:35 a.m. A reporting party said the vehicle was there at 11:30 p.m. last night. Vehicle was not damaged. Officer was unable to reach the owner and the car was towed.

A male party called wanting a welfare check on someone. Caller seemed very intoxicated according to dispatch. Caller stated that someone has been murdered but didn't know where it happened or who it was. Caller could not provide any reason why murder was suspected. The caller was advised to call back with further information.

Feb. 4

Caller stated last fall his neighbor took down his fence and covered up the holes. The neighbor is now trying to move the fence into the callers property without consent. Caller was advised it was a civil matter and that the land needed to be surveyed and the cost of a fence should be shared between owners.

Caller stated a male was at his home threatening him with a knife and hitting him.

Feb. 5