The Wadena Police Department took the following actions from Jan. 27 - Feb. 2:

Monday, Jan. 27

Kabika Fiston Kakosso (33) was arrested for disorderly conduct. Kakosso was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Aaron Richard Bounds (26) of Verndale, was arrested on multiple Wadena County warrants. Bounds was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Jan. 31

Rhonda Jane Fleming (38) of Brainerd, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Kenny Lee Jones (55) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Jones was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Colby Thomas Knudson (24) was arrested for domestic assault and violating the terms of his probation. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Lauren Wyatt Twa (18) of Henning, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

The Wadena Police Department answered 100 calls for service this past week.