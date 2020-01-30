Wadena County Sheriff

Jan. 23

A caller reported at about 7 p.m. a male party had attempted to lure kids from an apartment building to come with him. There was no description and the male had gone back into the woods. Deputy assisted Menahga Police in searching for male.

Jan. 24

A male party called asking for a call from a deputy to see if he would be able to go to church on Sunday at Central Life Church. A deputy spoke with the caller and he asked if he could go to church. He was advised that he could unless he had a harassment restraining order from the pastor. He was also advised not to cause a scene.

A caller stated a female came into his home a half hour ago to try and sell him sex. She was no longer there, but he was frightened of her.

Wadena Police

Jan. 24

A caller reported seeing a large fire. A deputy drove to the location near the transfer station and located a brush fire that was being tended to.

Jan. 27

Male party was out asking people for drugs and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jan. 28

A small black dog was found sitting by caller's front door. The dog appeared aggressive as it bit her when she tried to pick it up. Officer arrived and was also bitten in glove when he tried to pick it up. Officer said the dog was not aggressive, rather scared. The dog ran away.