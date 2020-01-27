Wadena Police Department

Jan. 17

A reporting party called at 3:05 a.m. stating "she has a creep texting her and wants to speak to an officer about it." The reporting party was highly intoxicated. She stated "she has no weapons in the house but does have a burner on her stove in case he where to show up. Reporting party said a male party has been calling and texting her. She was advised to block him and go to bed.

A female party walked away from the hospital after drinking "a 750 of vodka." Officer escorted her back to the hospital.

Jan. 18

Caller reported a customer dropped a bag of weed in the store last night near Juniper Ave. Caller requested the officer come take a look. Marijuana was recovered and disposed of.

Jan. 19

Male party called asking for for transport to the emergency room from the police department. He refused medical transport. He was advised that for medicals the PD pages an ambulance. He again refused and said he would walk. Male was transported to the ER. It was not emergent enough for an ambulance. He was advised that "it will not be a reoccurring thing."

Jan. 20

Officers placed yellow tags on 23 vehicles that needed to be moved for snow removal throughout Wadena.

A male party was seen looking in windows. Male was located, who said he was trying to get a ride in to town. Male was arrested on a warrant out of Ramsey County and transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Jan. 21

Caller reported a male party at Holiday is asking people for drugs. Male party was asking for a ride to the "Elks" bar. Male party was advised he would need to leave and left the business.

Two male parties came into the VFW four times tonight, asking people for money and drugs. Both parties were advised to go back to their residence and they were not allowed at VFW or the Holiday Station.

Wadena County Sheriff

Jan. 17

Reporting party states she was physically assaulted being hit on the left side of her head, left shoulder and back of head. A Tupperware container was used as weapon by her husband. Weapon in house was secured. Party said three children were in the house and vacation money was missing. The male party was arrested for domestic assault and a citation was issued and left at the jail.

Jan. 19

Caller stated a silver grey sedan threw eggs at their car, which broke the driver's side mirror.

Jan. 22

Complainant stated that on Jan. 11 while complainant was flagging traffic at crash site, a driver of a red truck with a black stripe passed by striking the handheld traffic sign. An officer met with the listed driver who stated he drove by in left lane at 30 miles per hour, away from emergency vehicles. Driver advised that the complainant must have thought he was speeding by and intentionally struck his passenger mirror and advised him to slow down. The vehicle sustained minor scrapes and scuffs to a mirror.