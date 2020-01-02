The Wadena Police Department took the following actions from Jan. 13 - 19:

Monday, Jan. 13

Anniah Rochelle Karlson (21) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Friday, Jan. 17

Zachary Arthur Billman (30) of Wadena, was arrested for terroristic threats and violating a no contact order. Billman was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Thomas Patrick Mount-Magnuson (20) of Wadena, was arrested on a Hubbard County warrant. Mount-Magnuson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 79 calls for service this past week.