Chad Allan Mikiska, 35, is to be released in Wadena, but is listed as homeless, according to the news release. Mikiska engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager. Contact included penetration. He was convicted in 2004 in that case.

Mikiska has been released in Wadena numerous times including in 2011. He was also arrested in 2011 for leaving the state without notice. He was later released in 2012 and 2015. He was released in 2016 and arrested three weeks later for violating the terms of his release. He was released seven months later and listed as homeless. Mikiska was last arrested in July 2019 as he had a warrant out for his arrest. He has since been serving time in Stillwater.

Mikiska has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

"Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in our communities and law enforcement has the ability to register and track these offenders after their release from correctional facilities," the release states. "Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 67 registered sex offenders in Wadena County. These offenders are required to maintain their registration with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their residency and personal data also remains on file with local law enforcement agencies for monitoring purposes."

The purpose of the Community Notification is not to increase fear within our community, but to furnish information to enhance public safety and awareness. All Level Three Sex Offenders are considered public information and are posted on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website listing the names, addresses, and the number of offenders within each county in Minnesota. The Wadena Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office will have copies of the public information sheet for Level three offenders residing in the Wadena County area.

In addition to level two notification (schools and day cares as well as establishments and organizations that primarily serve individuals likely to be victimized by the registrant), law enforcement may notify other members of the community whom the registrant is likely to encounter.

The Wadena Police Department is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. The Wadena Police Department may be reached at 218-631-7700. To report criminal activity by this or any other individual, please call 911.

The city of Wadena has three other level three offenders listed in the Department of Corrections records including Timothy G. Bungert, Christopher A. Sharp and Davis E. Whitaker.

For more information about Mikiska, visit his page on the Department of Corrections website.