Steinhaus is to pay $1,590 in fees, and has started her 45 days local confinement with two days credit for time served. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed. Steinhaus entered a guilty plea in October 2019.

The charges stem from an August 2018 incident when an officer heard a girl screaming. He found the victim outside a home, who said that Steinhaus assaulted her and was heavily intoxicated. According to the court complaint, Steinhaus said she was trying to put the teenage victim to bed, but she would not listen. Steinhaus said she had "had a couple."

The victim shared in an interview with officers that Steinhaus slapped her, scratched her legs and dragged her by her collar up the stairs. During the confrontation, Steinhaus also repeatedly yelled at officers who were trying to get her to calm down, according to the complaint.

Steinhaus has prior convictions of gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Carver County and misdemeanor domestic assault in Scott County.



