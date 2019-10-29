WASECA, Minn. — Authorities on Tuesday, Jan. 7, identified the officer and suspect who were shot on Monday night during an officer-involved shooting incident in Waseca.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson was shot and gravely injured during the incident, according to a release. Officials said Matson was in critical but stable condition at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., as of Tuesday morning.

The BCA said the suspect in the shooting, Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, was shot twice during the incident. Janovsky is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, also at North Memorial Health Hospital, the release said.

According to officials, shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Waseca police officers responded to a call about an unknown suspicious individual with a flashlight in the backyard of a home on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast in Waseca. Four Waseca police officers responded to the area, including Matson.

When officers arrived, they located Janovsky at a neighboring property on Third Avenue Southeast. At some point during the encounter, Matson was shot and officers then shot Janovsky, the release said.

Waseca police officers do not wear body cameras, and the BCA will determine whether squad cameras captured the incident, officials said.

The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Waseca Police Department. Once the investigation is completed, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Waseca County Attorney’s Office for review, the release said.

Waseca, with a population of 9,400, is located about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.

According to Forum News Service archives, Janovsky was arrested after an altercation with a homeowner in Ottertail, Minn., who found Janovsky in his basement and fought with him in May 2016. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said he was naked during the tussle.

In early, 2017 Janovsky was convicted of first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, a felony, and received a five-year prison sentence. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Janovsky was released in September 2019. In December, authorities in Waseca County said they discovered firearms and materials for making meth at his residence while serving a search warrant. Janovsky was listed as a fugitive on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website and was considered “armed and dangerous” by authorities.